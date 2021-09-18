Iraq, US agree to lower int' l coalition' s command representation level

2021/09/18 | 03:38 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Iraq and the US agreed to lower level of command representation of the international coalition in Iraq by end of this month, Iraq's security media department announced Friday.Two Iraqi and American military technical committees met yesterday as part of the strategic dialogue between the two sides and agreed to slash a number of US combat units and capabilities in military bases in Ein Al-Asad and Irbil by end of September, the department added in a statement.The new command level would be headed by a Major-General instead of a General, and the new commander would be responsible for management, support and supply as well as exchange of intelligence for Iraqi side, it said.The technical committees also agreed to hold regular meetings to complete transition of the international coalition's non-combat missions by end of this year.The statement said both parties underlined that deployment of US and international forces was at the request of the Iraqi government with the objective of providing protection in line with international law.The US and Iraq armies agreed in July to end mission of American combat forces and keep special troops for training.



