Ministerial Energy Council urges Progress on Refineries

2021/09/18 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At the most recent meeting of Iraq's Ministerial Energy Council, headed by Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, the Council decided that the South Refineries Company (SRC) should "take the necessary steps" to develop the Shuaiba refinery in Basra Governorate.It also urged the acceleration of work on the 140,000-bpd Karbala oil refinery, […]

