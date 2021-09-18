TECHNODOGE ACHIEVES A MAJOR MILESTONE WITH ITS LISTING ON BIGONE EXCHANGE

2021/09/19 | 00:02 - Source: Iraq News

Technodoge lists on BigONE Exchange

NETHERLANDS, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following successful fundraising, TechnoDoge (TDOGE), has reached another major milestone with its listing on the BigONE Exchange.“This is a massive milestone almost no other crypto has been able to do,” said co-founder and co-CEO Santiago Melgarejo.



“Usually, crypto tokens have to list first on a decentralized exchange, but thanks to our success, we’ve launched on BigONE, one of the biggest exchanges on day one,” he added."It's great to support the TechnoDoge token with the listing on BigONE.



The team has done a fantastic job already having already with their successful fundraising.



And I’m sure their charity focus, and big plans for the development of the token, bode well for their future progress," Scott Tripp, Marketing Specialist at BigONE Exchange added.After their first charity event this month, and following listing on BigONE on Sunday, September 19, the goal is to attract 20,000 members across online communities and social media.With the soft cap of $150,000 already reached, the funds will be used for their marketing and community activities, with plans to set up their own blockchain, wallet and explorer page for TDOGE, as well as create a mobile app.Melgarejo explained the story behind the brand’s core character: “TechnoDoge is from the year 2069, in that year the Earth is destroyed by rugpulls, shitcoins, and scam coins.



With the help of an older and wiser Doge they created a time machine, came back to 2021, to help change the crypto world and save his future”.The developers translated this futuristic vision into reality with an innovative cryptocurrency that also has a charity and community focus.



“We have instituted a charity clause in our LLC.



So, for every dollar, that’s earned 10% will go to a charity fund,” added Melgarejo, who started off his professional life training to be a trauma surgeon, before discovering his love for investing and crypto: “My wanting to help others has never left me, and that is why TechnoDoge is based on this strong belief in helping others!”As well as the fundraising and listing on BigONE, the TechnoDoge team’s aims, and achievements to date include:(1) Publication of the team’s profiles(2) Audited by Certik.org(3) TechnoDoge officially registered as an LLC(4) Striving to create the perfect cryptocurrency possible(5) Donating to huge charities and the organizations our community chooses(6) TransparencyAs confirmed in their whitepaper TechnoDoge has a broader vision for the wider crypto community, aiming to “create a strong ecosystem of cryptos that are fully verified, rug proof, scam proof, and honeypot proof.”BigONE Exchange will list TechnoDoge on 19 September 2021 at 09:00 (GMT+8); the TDOGE/USDT trading pair will be available once listed.About BigONEBigONE is a global cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies.



It was founded in 2017 and registered in the Netherlands.



The group operates in Russia, Brazil, Vietnam, Seychelles, Singapore, Japan, and Indonesia, providing marketing, investment, and blockchain technology research & development.About TechnoDogeTechnoDoge, LLC is a crypto company based in the United States with one mission: 'Create a safe ecosystem of cryptocurrency and crypto-based projects to ensure a successful and verified community.'

Joann ParkBLOCKCAST.CC+65 9883 2707email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

How to create a BigONE exchange account?

You just read:

News Provided By

September 18, 2021, 08:36 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?