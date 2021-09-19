UNDP Restores Essential Services in Western Anbar

2021/09/19 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Six new facilities providing basic services to 230,000 residents in western Anbar have officially opened thanks to a partnership between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq, the Governorate of Anbar, and the international community.The facilities, completed under UNDP's Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), were inaugurated as part of a UNDP Iraq visit to Heet, Haditha, Anah, Rawa, Qaim and […]

