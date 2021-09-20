New Oil Refinery announced for Qayara

2021/09/20 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's North Oil Company (NOC) has signed a Heads of Agreement (Memorandum of Understanding) with two energy companies to build a 70,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery in Qayara (Qayyarah).The facility, Nineveh province, is to be built by Sweden's SEAB and Turkey's Limak.No information was given regarding the size of the investment or […]

