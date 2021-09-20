New Oil Refinery announced for Qayara

2021/09/20 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's North Oil Company (NOC) has signed a Heads of Agreement (Memorandum of Understanding) with two energy companies to build a 70,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery in Qayara (Qayyarah).
The facility, Nineveh province, is to be built by Sweden's SEAB and Turkey's Limak.
No information was given regarding the size of the investment or […]
