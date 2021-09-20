(Video) MEK Supporters Inside Iran Called for Protests and Uprisings to Achieve Freedom and Democracy

2021/09/20 | 09:28 - Source: Iraq News

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) called for protests and uprisings to achieve freedom and democracy in Iran by posting banners and placards and writing graffiti.

(NCRI)&(PMOI/MEK Iran): These activities took place despite the state of full alert by the regime's security forces.



The activities took place in different parts of the Greater Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Shiraz, Rasht, Qazvin, Robat Karim, Lahijan, Ramsar, Yasuj, and Kazerun

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran — “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”.



Rasht— “Down with the rule of mullahs”.



Kazerun— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei”.

Robat Karim— “The Iranian people do not want both the coronavirus and mullahs”.



Qom- “Down with Khamenei,".



Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”.



Mashhad- “Down with Khamenei,".

