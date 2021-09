2021/09/20 | 19:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AHVAZ – The head of Iran-Iraq parliamentary friendship group Mojtaba Yousefi announced on Sunday that the implementation of Shalamcheh-Basra railroad project to start soon.“The project will be a new chapter in deepening economic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad,” Yousefi said.The implementation the project would be a big development and the project will actually connect Iran to the Mediterranean Sea via Iraq to Syria.