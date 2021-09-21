Al Majal Business Park (AMBP) in Burjessia Celebrates 6th Anniversary

2021/09/21 | 15:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- On September 21st, 2015, Al Majal Business Park (AMBP) opened its doors in Burjessia, serving local and international clients.
Today AMBP is a recognized, leading life support services provider in Iraq.
Innovation has always been part of our journey.
We continue to apply value-driven innovative ideas to deliver world-class services at AMBP.
Our team works […]
