Al Majal Business Park (AMBP) in Burjessia Celebrates 6th Anniversary

2021/09/21 | 15:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On September 21st, 2015, Al Majal Business Park (AMBP) opened its doors in Burjessia, serving local and international clients.Today AMBP is a recognized, leading life support services provider in Iraq.Innovation has always been part of our journey.We continue to apply value-driven innovative ideas to deliver world-class services at AMBP.Our team works […]

first appeared on Iraq Business News.