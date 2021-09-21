Methanol Institute Welcomes WasteFuel as our Newest Member

2021/09/21 | 16:10 - Source: Iraq News

We are pleased that WasteFuel, a company on the cutting edge of innovation, has decided to join the growing ranks of MI members looking to provide the clean fuels of today and tomorrow.”

— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome WasteFuel as the association’s newest member company.



WasteFuel is revolutionizing mobility and addressing the climate emergency by transforming waste into sustainable fuels using proven technologies.



WasteFuel uses scalable technologies to convert municipal waste (trash) and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels, renewable natural gas, and green methanol.The scale of the waste crisis presents society, business, and the environment with an immense challenge - and opportunity.



A meaningful part of mobility by air, land, and sea can be powered by waste.WasteFuel's strategic technology partnerships with leading global companies ensure the environmental, operational, and commercial aspects of each biorefinery project are met safely, efficiently, and economically.Their innovations have already attracted significant investments from major companies in the shipping and aviation sectors.



The world’s largest shipping company and MI member A.P.



Moller-Maersk recently announced their investment in WasteFuel, to develop green bio-methanol from waste that would otherwise degrade, releasing methane and other harmful emissions into the atmosphere.



Green methanol is projected to reduce lifecycle emissions by 90% compared to fossil fuels.



Maersk’s head of decarbonization, Morten Bo Christiansen, will join WasteFuel’s board as part of the deal.



This partnership marks the expansion of WasteFuel’s efforts from fueling air transport to fueling sea transport.WasteFuel is also developing additional projects including a biorefinery in Manila, Philippines, to produce low-carbon aviation fuels.



The company has announced an offtake agreement with NetJets – the world’s largest private jet company owned by Berkshire Hathaway.



NetJets has committed to purchasing a minimum of 100 million gallons of WasteFuel’s sustainable aviation fuel over the next 10 years.MI CEO Greg Dolan welcomed WasteFuel to MI, noting that "We are pleased that WasteFuel, a company on the cutting edge of innovation, has decided to join the growing ranks of MI members looking to provide the clean fuels of today and tomorrow."Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of WasteFuel, Trevor Neilson noted that the company was pleased to join MI and said, “The production of Methanol at scale is an important way to reduce harmful emissions across transportation sectors.



We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute and to work with the impressive members of the organization to reduce emissions at scale and address the climate crisis.”For more information visit: https://www.wastefuel.com/###About MIThe Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies.



Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels and Delhi.

Lawrence NavinMethanol Institute+1 703-248-3636email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

September 21, 2021, 12:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release