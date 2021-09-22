Baker Hughes to help Capture Gas at Iraq's Southern Oil Fields

2021/09/22 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's South Gas Company (SGC) has announced a project to capture gas at the Nasiriyah and Garraf [Gharraf] oil fields, in partnership with the American company Baker Hughes.Instead of flaring, the gas will be used to increase electricity generation, while reducing the environmental impact of oil production.The project will also […]

