2021/09/22 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran's has reportedly appointed a special representative for petroleum issues involving Iraq.According to ABNA24, Seyyed Abbas Beheshti will coordinate with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and the Central Bank of Iran to accelerate payments of arrears.It adds that Iraq owes Iran nearly $6 billion for imports of natural gas […]

read more Iran "Appoints Special Envoy" on Iraq Petroleum Issues first appeared on Iraq Business News.