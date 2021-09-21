Co-Author Cynthia M. Ruiz Talks About

2021/09/22 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq News

Extraordinary Latinas Book Cover

Cynthia M.



Ruiz

New book elevates the voice of 12 Extraordinary Latinas who through resilience, courage & action have opened the way for other Latinas to rise.

I believe that every challenge we have in life has a lesson behind it.



I've faced a lot of adversity, but I don't regret any of it because it's made me the strong, independent woman that I am.”

— Cynthia M.



Ruiz

CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia M.



Ruiz is a Professor, Best-selling Author, Executive Coach, Inspirational Speaker, and Leadership Expert.



Receiving over 75 accolades and awards for her leadership and service to the City of Los Angeles.



She currently serves as Commission President for LACERS (Los Angeles City Employee Retirement System) overseeing a multibillion-dollar pension portfolio.



Cynthia has been an Executive in the public sector and is the author of six books.

“It's about really having that inner peace and realizing that happiness is a choice.



And I choose happiness every day, and it helps me gain perspective.



And no matter what challenge is coming my way, I can get through it.”

Cynthia comes from a beautiful mixed background of a Mexican father, and Native American Cherokee on her mother’s side.



However, that environment was still unfortunately surrounded by negativity, gang activity, and drugs.



Witnessing the difficulties her mother faced when raising her and her sibling as a single mother, inspired her to want to do better for herself and her community.



“Seeing all the difficulties that she (her mother) had starting from scratch really inspired me to want something better for my life.



I witnessed her struggles and vowed I would never depend on someone else to support me.”

Although she faced trauma early in life, through her perseverance, Cynthia was the first member in her family to go to college.



Fighting demons from abuse, she put on a brave face and channeled that energy into her studies and successfully attained her Masters in Counseling at the very young age of 23.

She focused her energy in her business and built it to be a successful million dollar venture.



Cynthia shows us truly how anything is possible when we apply the energy and passion to our work.



She teaches people how happiness is their own responsibility, and we all need to work through our traumas and baggage to blossom and elevate ourselves.

“Everybody in life has challenges...



And a lot of the challenges create emotional baggage and that emotional baggage may show up in our life as anger, resentment, guilt, shame, and insecurity.



So it's about doing the work to release that baggage so you're happy and healthy.” And it’s through hard work, perseverance, dedication, and having her spiritual journey that her life is a living example of how anything is possible.



She started off on welfare and now she oversees $22 billion dollars of investments.

Read more about Cynthia’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment at https://extraordinarylatinas.com, by Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, the Author, Transformation Strategy Coach, and Hispanic Advocate passionate about helping women elevate their voice and thrive.



The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.

To contact Cynthia and learn more about Cynthia M Ruiz & Associates visit www.CynthiaMRuiz.com

About Extraordinary LatinasExtraordinary Latinas aim to inspire and empower.



Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to.



To know they are not alone.



Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas SaldanaIlhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker.



Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary selves through meaningful transformation.



After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live.



To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com/about

Ilhiana Rojas SaldanaBeLIVE Coaching & Consulting+1 401-218-0077email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

September 21, 2021, 13:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release