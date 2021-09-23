2021/09/23 | 16:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Human Rights Watch (HRW).Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq: People with Disabilities Face Election Barriers People with disabilities in Iraq are facing significant obstacles to participating in upcoming parliamentary elections on October 10, 2021, due to discriminatory legislation and […]

read more Iraq: People with Disabilities Face Election Barriers first appeared on Iraq Business News.