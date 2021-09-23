Iraq: People with Disabilities Face Election Barriers


2021/09/23 | 16:34 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Iraq: People with Disabilities Face Election Barriers People with disabilities in Iraq are facing significant obstacles to participating in upcoming parliamentary elections on October 10, 2021, due to discriminatory legislation and […]

