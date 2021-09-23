2021/09/23 | 17:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Petrel Resources has said that "Iraq remains the biggest commercial opportunity in petroleum today." In the company's Interim Statement to the markets on Wednesday, Chairman David Horgan added: "The geology is unsurpassed. The oil market is sharply recovering. But contracts must be updated for effective exploration and development." "The focus is once […]

read more Iraq "the Biggest Commercial Opportunity in Petroleum Today" first appeared on Iraq Business News.