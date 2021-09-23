Iran, Iraq call for all-out cooperation on different fronts

2021/09/23 | 18:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian continues his meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual conference, he has sat down with Iraqi President Barham Saleh where they exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest.

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in the meeting, Amirabdollahian highlighted Tehran-Baghdad strategic relations and added Iran is prepared to expand its relations with Iraq on all fronts.

He touched upon the different dimensions of bilateral ties and highlighted the need to tap into all potentialities of the two countries.

He also conveyed to the Iraqi president greetings from his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi.

The Iraqi president, for his part, sent greeting messages to senior Iranian officials and appreciated Iran’s assistance over the past years.

He said Baghdad is determined to forge closer ties with Iran in all areas.

It is noteworthy that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, namely the latest situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Bahrain, and Yemen.

KI/MFA