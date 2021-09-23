Kasabi, Iraq's electricity minister talk power projects

2021/09/23 | 21:40 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency) Amman, Sept.



23 (Petra) - A Jordanian delegation, headed by the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Yahia Kasabi, met on Thursday, in Baghdad, with the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim, as part of the follow-up effort to implement outcomes of the Jordanian-Iraqi-Egyptian summit that was held on June 27.Speaking at the meeting, which was attended by the Jordanian ambassador in Baghdad, Montaser Oqla, Kasabi said the joint Jordan-Iraq projects receive attention from the two countries' governments, which would serve mutual interests.Kasabi said discussions with the Iraqi side aim to achieve "economic feasibility" that supports sustainable development plans and the two countries' economy, focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation prospects, and follow up on agreements to implement joint projects in all fields, especially in energy and infrastructure areas.The Iraqi minister, for his part, underlined the "strategic" importance of the electrical interconnection project that was previously agreed upon with the Jordanian government lies in providing electric power to Iraq.Karim also praised the Jordanian-Iraqi cooperation, which would allow Jordanian companies to work in the Iraqi market and plan on a "long-term" basis.Noting the available opportunities for Jordanian companies, he said Iraq's infrastructure needs to be reconstructed in all respects, stressing that the "remarkable" cooperation between the two countries' governments will contribute to enhancing opportunities for Jordanian firms to work on Iraq's "vital" projects.The Iraqi government will cooperate with Jordanian companies by providing incentives and facilitations to the "fullest extent," and there is an intention to build hundreds of new power stations in Iraq and complete the electrical connection with Jordan as "soon as possible" due to Iraq's urgent need for electricity, Karim pointed out.Karim, moreover, highlighted Iraq's need to benefit from Jordanian expertise in the environmental consulting field and establish electrical stations.

MENAFN23092021000117011021ID1102852706

Legal Disclaimer:MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind.



We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.



If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.