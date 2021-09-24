Public Works Minister, Iraqi counterpart follow up on electrical interconnection project

2021/09/24 | 07:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AMMAN — A Jordanian delegation, headed by Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi on Thursday met Iraq’s Minister of Electricity in Baghdad Adel Karim, as part of efforts to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the Jordanian-Iraqi-Egyptian summit, held on June 27.

During the Baghdad-held meeting, talks covered the joint Jordanian-Iraqi projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kisbi noted that the aim of such discussions with Iraq is to foster cooperation and follow up on the agreements pertaining to the implementation of joint projects, notably in the energy and infrastructure fields.

Karim highlighted the "strategic" importance of the electrical interconnection project that the Jordanian government previously agreed on, noting that “it provides electric power to Iraq”.

Expressing his country’s keenness on cooperating with Jordanian companies, Karim said: “Iraq’s infrastructure needs reconstruction”, highlighting the available opportunities for Jordanian companies.





The Iraqi government is going to cooperate with Jordanian companies by offering incentives and facilitations to the "fullest extent", he said.

He highlighted Baghdad’s intention to construct hundreds of new power stations, as well as complete the electrical connection with Jordan “as soon as possible" to meet Iraq's urgent need for electricity.