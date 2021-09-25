2021/09/25 | 02:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Shell is reported to be in talks with Iraq to boost Basra Gas Company's capacity.According to S&P Global Platts, BGC is planning to increase capacity for gas production from 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) now to 1.4 Bcf/d in two years; discussions with Shell could see that increase further […]

