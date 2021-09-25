U.S., Zionist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan

2021/09/25 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq News

TEHRAN -- Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib on Friday warned U.S.



and Israeli bases in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region that they will receive an “active and aggressive” action if they stoke insecurity in the Islamic Republic.“All counterrevolutionary elements and their supporters in the region must know that in case of disrupting security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will face a decisive response from… the Armed Forces and security apparatus,” Khatib said.



He urged Iraqi officials to expel the elements in Kurdistan region and to disarm them at the earliest.