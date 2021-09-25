2021/09/25 | 10:54 - Source: Iraq News

Shell is reported to be in talks with Iraq to boost Basra Gas Company's capacity.

According to S&P Global Platts, BGC is planning to increase capacity for gas production from 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) now to 1.4 Bcf/d in two years; discussions with Shell could see that increase further to 2 Bcf/d.

A statement in May from Iraq's Ministry of Oil said that Iraq will invest $3 billion in BGC over the next five years, increasing gas production capacity from 1 Bcf/d to 1.4 Bcf/d this year, and further to 2.4 Bcf/d by 2025.

Shell is also said to be continuing negotiations with Iraq over the giant Nibras [Nebras] petrochemical plant, which was initially agreed in 2015.

More here.

(Source: S&P Global Platts)