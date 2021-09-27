Iraqi government to pay USD138M monthly for salaries of KRG employees

2021/09/27 | 11:32 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN)The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq stated that it was assured by the federal government on the payment of the KRG employees' monthly salaries of 200 billion Iraqi dinars (about USD138 million).The Iraqi government marked two verdicts on the transfer of 200 billion Iraqi dinars (USD138 million) for the salaries, KRG Finance and Economy Minister Awat Janab stated.The KRG got assurances that the bulk is going to be paid on a monthly basis and to "treat the citizens in the region like all Iraqis across Iraq."Baghdad started paying salaries of the KRG employees in June as part of a deal under which the central government approved the allocation 12.6 percent of the federal budget for the current year to the KRG in return for 250,000 barrels of crude oil from KRG oilfields.

