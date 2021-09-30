2021/09/30 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.President Barham Salih discussed Iraq's role in regional conflicts and its relationship with the United States, in an hour-long interview with Frances Fragos Townsend, for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).Click here to see the full interview.(Source: Council on Foreign Relations)

read more Video: A Conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih first appeared on Iraq Business News.