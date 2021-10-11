Norwegian-led Consortium to build Solar Plant in Karbala

2021/10/11 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq signed an agreement to build a 525-MW solar power plant in Karbala.The project will be built by a consortium of companies led by the Norwegian Scatec, whose main shareholder is Equinor (formerly Statoil).Also involved are Egypt's Orascom and Iraq's Al-Bilal.The signing comes after recent announcements of renewable energy […]

