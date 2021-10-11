Norwegian-led Consortium to build Solar Plant in Karbala


Norwegian-led Consortium to build Solar Plant in Karbala
2021/10/11 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq signed an agreement to build a 525-MW solar power plant in Karbala.

The project will be built by a consortium of companies led by the Norwegian Scatec, whose main shareholder is Equinor (formerly Statoil).

Also involved are Egypt's Orascom and Iraq's Al-Bilal.

The signing comes after recent announcements of renewable energy […]

read more Norwegian-led Consortium to build Solar Plant in Karbala first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links