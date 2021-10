2021/10/11 | 14:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

The US Consul General in Erbil has praised the Dallas-based HKN Energy for directly creating 450 jobs in the Kurdistan Region.

Robert Palladino made the comments during a visit to the company's facility in Chamanke.

(Source: Kurdistan 24)