Iraq Elections: Sadrists Gain at expense of Pro-Iran Fatah Alliance

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Some key points from Sunday's parliamentary elections in Iraq: Preliminary results show the political party of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr winning the largest share of the vote, giving it an estimated 73 seats in the 329-member parliament, up from 54 seats in 2018; The Sadrist Movement promises a nationalist government, free from […]

