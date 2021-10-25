Panama Pineapple Farmers Have Formed a Growers Alliance

2021/10/25 | 16:36 - Source: Iraq News

Caimito Fruits will help meet worldwide demand for the fruit

PANAMA CITY, PANAMá OESTE, PANAMA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of family farms in Panama has formed a growers alliance, Caimito Fruits, to help meet the demand for their high-end exotic pineapples from retailers and distributors worldwide.The first Caimito Fruits shipments have gone to Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy.By forming the alliance, its members also hope to create better products and servicefor Panama’s sought-after pineapples.The alliance is composed of family farms, most of which have been in the business for generations, according to Francis Vergara, a co-founder of Caimito Fruits and the owner of LV Farms.Panama produces pineapples with higher levels of Brix, which is a measure of fruit maturity and makes them sweeter than most other pineapples.The country maintains extraordinary internal conditions that are unparalleled by fruit growers in other parts of the world.



The unique, bright red-colored clay soil in Panama contains pH levels of between 5 and 5.5, along with the hours of light, radiation, and cloudy schedule that make an ideal climate and conditions for the development of the perfect pineapple.



Panama’s pineapples are planted and cultivated in a continuous cycle, making harvesting consistent and sustainable.Growers in Panama also have a logistical advantage because all airports and maritime ports are close by the farms so that the pineapples arrive fresh to their destinations.



Due to this focus on freshness, the Panamanian pineapple is now a fashionable, preferred, and exclusive commodity for exotic fruit retailers throughout Europe.Pineapples have several health benefits.



They contain Vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant and can help remove toxins in bodies and boost immune systems.James Gooden, a co-founder of Caimito Fruits and owner of Colorada Fresh Pineapples, reports: During the Coronavirus pandemic, the demand for healthy, fresh, vitamin-rich fruits rose, leading to an increase in exports of pineapples from Panama.The Caimito Fruits alliance has the full support of ProPanama, the Export and Investment Promotion Authority of the Panamanian government.For more information about the Caimito Fruits alliance, visit caimitofruits.com.

