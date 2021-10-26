Iran, Iraq Launch Visa Waiver Program

2021/10/26 | 11:24 - Source: Iraq News

Iran and Iraq have eliminated visa requirements for visitors travelling between the two countries via air.

“Iranians arriving in Iraq through airports in Baghdad and Najaf, as well as Iraqis travelling to Iran will no longer be required to obtain visas,” said Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi.

“They will only need to have passports,” the ambassador added.

He added visitors will also be able to travel to Iraq via the flight routes mentioned above and return to Iran by land.

The top diplomat noted Iranian travelers can stay in Iraq for a period of one month, which could be extended.

He also said, at the moment, Iran runs 90 flights to Iraq weekly, but a rise in the number of flights should be approved at a joint meeting with the Iraqi side

Meanwhile the Iraqi Interior Ministry had already announced that visas would be issued to Iranians upon arrival on Iraqi soil.

“Based on the authorization of the government of Iraq, issuing one-month extendable visas for Iranian nationals, who enter Iraq by air, has entered the execution stage.” the ministry said.

