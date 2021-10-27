Iraq and Iran ease Visa Requirements

2021/10/27 | 15:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Visa requirements have reportedly been eased between Iraq and Iran.Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, is quoted as saying that visas are now not required by Iranians arriving in Iraq through Baghdad and Najaf airports, or by Iraqis travelling to Iran.Iranians can stay in Iraq for up to one month, […]

