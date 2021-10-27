2021/10/27 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
India's TVS Motor Company, which makes motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles, has signed an agreement to strengthen the company's presence in Iraq.
UAE-registered ARATA International FZC, a subsidiary of Oman's Bahwan International Group (BIG), will distribute TVS vehicles in Iraq.
The deal was signed by Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, Chairman of BIG, and Mr […]
India's TVS Motor Company, which makes motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles, has signed an agreement to strengthen the company's presence in Iraq.
UAE-registered ARATA International FZC, a subsidiary of Oman's Bahwan International Group (BIG), will distribute TVS vehicles in Iraq.
The deal was signed by Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, Chairman of BIG, and Mr […]
read more TVS Motor signs Distribution Deal for Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.