Iraq Ratifies Paris Agreement on Climate Change

2021/11/06 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has officially ratified the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.The Agreement will enter into force for Iraq on 1st December 2021.The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change, adopted in 2015.It aims to keep the rise in mean global temperature to well below 2 degrees Celcius above […]

