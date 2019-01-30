عربي | كوردى
PM Abdul Mahdi meets Chairman of NATO Military Committee
2019/01/30 | 07:25
INA - BAGHDAD



PM Adel Abdul Mahdi met the Chairman of NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach on Tuesday.



PM asserted on the mutual cooperation between Iraq and NATO in terms of counter-terrorism and equipping the security forces as well as providing training courses,.



“Iraq is going through a period where security and intelligence must be developed,” he added.











