PM Abdul Mahdi meets Chairman of NATO Military Committee

2019/01/30 | 07:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
PM Adel Abdul Mahdi met the Chairman of NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach on Tuesday.
PM asserted on the mutual cooperation between Iraq and NATO in terms of counter-terrorism and equipping the security forces as well as providing training courses,.
“Iraq is going through a period where security and intelligence must be developed,” he added.
INA - BAGHDAD
PM Adel Abdul Mahdi met the Chairman of NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach on Tuesday.
PM asserted on the mutual cooperation between Iraq and NATO in terms of counter-terrorism and equipping the security forces as well as providing training courses,.
“Iraq is going through a period where security and intelligence must be developed,” he added.