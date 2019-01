PM Abdul Mahdi meets Chairman of NATO Military Committee

2019/01/30 | 07:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA - BAGHDADPM Adel Abdul Mahdi met the Chairman of NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach on Tuesday.PM asserted on the mutual cooperation between Iraq and NATO in terms of counter-terrorism and equipping the security forces as well as providing training courses,.“Iraq is going through a period where security and intelligence must be developed,” he added.