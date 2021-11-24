IDC to Drill 37 Wells at Zubair Oil Field

2021/11/24 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has signed a contract with Schlumberger to provide drilling services for 37 oil wells in the Al-Zubair field in Basra for the Italian company ENI, which will operate the field.The Director General of the Iraqi Drilling Company, Basem Abdul Karim, said that the contract includes the […]

