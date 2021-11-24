IDC to Drill 37 Wells at Zubair Oil Field

2021/11/24 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has signed a contract with Schlumberger to provide drilling services for 37 oil wells in the Al-Zubair field in Basra for the Italian company ENI, which will operate the field.
The Director General of the Iraqi Drilling Company, Basem Abdul Karim, said that the contract includes the […]
