Fertilizer Price affecting Kurdistan Wheat Production

2021/11/25 | 15:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Rudaw.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Fertilizer price hikes affecting Kurdistan Region wheat production: farmers An increase in fertilizer prices has affected wheat production in the Kurdistan Region, farmers told Rudaw on Wednesday.This comes a month after the government […]

