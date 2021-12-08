Ummet Al Salam wins $860k Contract in Baghdad

2021/12/08 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Ummet Al Salam Co.
Ltd.
for General Trading & Contracting has won a new contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS): Construction of prefabricated units and installation of generators at the Signals School in Baghdad Governorate.
Contract worth $860,726.
(Source: UNGM)
