Ummet Al Salam wins $860k Contract in Baghdad
2021/12/08 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Ummet Al Salam Co.

Ltd.

for General Trading & Contracting has won a new contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS): Construction of prefabricated units and installation of generators at the Signals School in Baghdad Governorate.

Contract worth $860,726.

(Source: UNGM)

