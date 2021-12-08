Jordan condemns terrorist attack in Iraq’s Basra governorate

2021/12/08 | 07:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Iraq's Basra governorate, leaving several people dead and wounded, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.Haitham Abu Al Foul, the ministry's spokesperson, expressed the Kingdom’s denunciation of all terrorist acts, reiterating the Kingdom’s solidarity with Iraq.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.