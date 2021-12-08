The women clearing Iraq's landmines

2021/12/08 | 21:40 - Source: Iraq News

Issued on: 08/12/2021 - 17:33

It's a job normally reserved for men, but one group of women in Iraq has taken on the dangerous task of clearing mines in the northern region of Mosul.



The area is littered with hidden explosives left behind by the Islamic State group.



We take a closer look at these women risking their lives and shattering stereotypes along the way.

Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia, the Red Sea International Film Festival is running until December 15 in the port city of Jeddah.



Four years ago, Saudi Arabia lifted its 35-year ban on cinemas.



But critics say the glitz and glamour are a smokescreen for the kingdom's continuing crackdown on dissent.

Finally, we look at an unlikely role model for the next generation of kung fu fighters.



Fadel Othman is a Syrian amputee who lost his leg in the decade-long war.



But his disability hasn't stopped him from training dozens of children at his academy in western Aleppo.