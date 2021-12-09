Growing IS Attacks Put Kurdish, Iraqi Authorities on Alert

2021/12/09 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi Central Government are working on a plan to combat an upsurge in attacks by the Islamic State insurgency.
VOA's Dilshad Anwar visited the Peshmerga forces during their joint operation with Iraqi forces against IS extremists.
He filed this report narrated by Rikar Hussein.
Camera: Dilshad Anwar Produced by: Dilshad Anwar
