Kelly Conway's book MY DAD’S FUNNIER THAN YOUR DAD out Dec 30th sells out 1st printing publisher orders 2nd printing

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kelly Conway's book about her comedy legend dad TIM CONWAY, MY DAD’S FUNNIER THAN YOUR DAD out Dec 30th sells out 1st printing publisher orders 2nd printing

I am beyond thrilled that stories about my dad are still making people smile.



The stories about him though my eyes are warm, funny, and filled with love.



The news about a second print run is exciting”

— KELLY CONWAY

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The late great comedy legend Tim Conway’s only daughter KELLY CONWAY, said “I am beyond thrilled that the reaction to my book has been so positive.”The Publishing Company Lyons Press a imprint of Rowman and Littlefield announced today that the first printing of MY DAD’S FUNNIER THAN YOUR DAD…Growing up with Tim Conway in the funniest house in America HAS SOLD OUT! And a 2nd printing has been ordered and will be avail in Jan….Amazon has ranked the book at #17 for Celeb and Entertainer biographies .Conway appeared yesterday on FOX AND FRIENDS , and this past week was the cover of Closer Weekly, and reviewed in People Magazine both out now on stands and in stores.Roger Neal, who handled Tim Conway and now Kelly Conway said “ I am so excited that Tim’s fans and fans of celebrity books are loving thisbook, Oprah’s book club gave it its highest rating as did publishers weekly, and Amazon consumer reviews give it a 4.6 our of 5 stars!”Neal also said, After appearing on FOX AND FRIENDS , Sunday Dec 26th the book jumped to #17 in ranking on Amazon, “We want to thank all of the media who have interviewed Kelly about this book, it is a true testament to the beloved comedy giant that TIM CONWAY was!”MY DAD'S FUNNIER THAN YOUR DAD ...Growing up with Tim Conway in the funniest house in America is available everywhere books are soldpublisher: LYON'S PRESS a imprint of ROWMAN and LITTLEFIELD

