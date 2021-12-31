Saddam's daughter calls on Iraqis to unite, marks 15 years since father's execution

2021/12/31 | 16:38 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Saddam Hussein's daughter has called on Iraqis to unite and come to terms with the changes in the Arab world.

She said this while marking 15 years since her father's execution, reports Al Arabiya.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Raghad Saddam Hussein, while sitting in front of a portrait of her slain father said it was time for Iraqis to forgive one another regardless of sect or background, "even those who made mistakes".

Earlier this year during an interview with Al Arabiya, Hussein said Iran deemed Iraq "free for taking" due to an absence of real and legitimate authorities.

In her latest speech, she said Iraq should not side with an Arab side over another Arab.



"We will urge them to avoid disagreements and conflicts amongst each other because their strength is our strength," she said in a recorded message.

Saddam's daughter, who did not rule out a future in Iraqi politics, said the only Iraqis who should not forgive others are the parents of the "October Revolution" victims.



She was referring to the protesters that were shot, beaten and killed by Iraqi security forces or Iran-backed militias, said the report

The victims were referred to as "food for the fish", she said.

"Iraqis will not accept these people, and they will push them out, despite all the support they receive, and despite all the pressure put on Iraq.



The final word will be yours, you Iraqi heroes," Hussein said, in an apparent reference to the pro-Iran militias in Iraq, added the report.

Saddam Hussein was hanged in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.