2022/01/01 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Finland Renews Commitment to Stabilization With New Contribution The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes an additional EUR 1.5 million (US$ 1.7 million) contribution from the Government of Finland to its flagship programme the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS).The critical support will bolster ongoing efforts to stabilize the five governorates liberated from […]

read more Finland gives additional $1.7m for Stabilization in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.