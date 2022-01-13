Market Drayton Based Window firm sits its 3000th double glazing quotation through WindowQuoter.co.uk

2022/01/14 | 12:10 - Source: Iraq News

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market-Drayton Double Glazing firm Home Enhancing Plastics has sat its 3,000'th double glazing quotation through Price Engines' WindowQuoter website.

3000 quotations is quite a milestone and testament to the Five Star reviews that the company regularly receives from homeowners.



The more quality reviews a company gets, the more leads are made available.

Price Engines' Home Improvement Quotes team takes inbound enquiries from Homeowners and provides them with free advice and no-obligation online quotations so customers have a good idea of the approximate cost of home improvements before they choose to move forward to site surveys by reputable, feedback-selected companies.

Whether you have a modern stylish or period home, Home Enhancing Plastics offer an extensive variety of conventional and contemporary windows to suit your property.

Their double glazed windows are available in a large range of finishes with a selection of colours, glazing and security options to choose from.

The Company designs and install your replacement double glazed windows and are your trusted local Rehau Installer.



The manufacturing process uses the most recent innovations and quality craftsmanship to guarantee that your house is fitted with warm, energy efficient and secure windows.

Home Enhancing Plastics is headed by Stephen Beer and Gary Hill.

About Home Improvement Quotes

Home Improvement Quotes from Price Engines Ltd.



was formed in 2000 and pioneered the provision of online home improvement quotations.



This allows homeowners to research home improvement projects and get an instant online guideline quotation for their dream home improvement before seeing or speaking to a salesman.

Home Improvement Quotes operates dozens of websites that provide this service - including WindowQuoter.co.uk.



Since June 2000 Price Engines has provided over 2 million home improvement quotations and is responsible for, on average, around one major home improvement on every street in the UK!

WindowQuoter was the first online cost calculator available in the UK, and we've been an industry front runner ever since.



And now we've evolved our business to include other home improvements and help even more homeowners across the country.

The Home Improvement Quotes SafeAddress system ensures homeowner data is safe.



We always ask for explicit permission before passing any information along to companies, and even then the information we pass along is masked.



Consumers' phone numbers and email address are hidden behind a code.

This means that all data is safe until you choose to share it with the trusted companies of your choice.

