Will Iraq Get Ever Free of Iran’s Sway?

2022/01/15 | 11:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- After many years and massive popular protests, there are indications that Iraq’s body politic has decided to separate its ways from the mullahs’ regime of Iran.

In the fifth election after the invasion of Iraq by the international coalition, the Iran regime’s proxy forces and its affiliated political groupings lost the power game.



Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s faction secured the most seats in the parliament and is expected to form the next government in coalition with others, not under Tehran’s complete influence.

Pro-Iran political factions suffered a crushing defeat despite the full weight of the mullahs’ political and financial backing.

Furious over their rejection by the people of Iraq, the pro-Tehran factions resorted to terrorism and violence, even targeting the home of the country’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi with suicide drones, but to no avail.

The Fatah Alliance and other Iran proxy factions managed to win only 17 seats in the parliament.



The same group, part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), held 47 seats in the previous Iraqi parliament.

Al-Halbousi, a member of the Sunni coalition, was elected as the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, albeit with considerable delay, to prepare the groundwork for the appointment of a Kurdish president and a prime minister acceptable to the Sadr group.

The Sadr faction, which claims to oppose foreign intervention in Iraq, is reported to be considering reaching out to the United States and its NATO allies, de-escalating tensions with the Arab League, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and perhaps preparing the ground for the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The fact is that after the fall of the former government in Iraq and for nearly two decades, Iraq became the roaming grounds for the clerical regime and its proxy forces and militias, which had disastrous consequences for the people of that country.



The Iranian regime’s meddling reached its climax with the election of Nouri Al-Maliki as the Prime Minister, who, as a puppet of Tehran, carried out the mullahs’ policies in that country.

Fed up with continuing Iranian meddling in their country, the people of Iraq rejected the pro-Tehran factions to rid their country of the grip of the mullahs.