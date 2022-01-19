Explore India 2022: 212Quest Presents the Northern India Travel Quest Adventure

2022/01/19 | 13:50 - Source: Iraq News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is pleased to announce that the explore India tour series is back with the Northern India travel quest adventure.Northern India is blessed with an assortment of vibrant cultures, exciting holiday destinations, temples, palaces, lots of UNESCO sites, bright colors, and histories that showcase the region’s diverse beauty.“While travel lovers might be interested in taking a trip to the Taj Mahal or enjoying one of the country’s popular elephant rides – we are taking things a notch further with our exciting treasure hunt activities,” explains Avi.This 15-day quest will take travel lovers on a travel adventure through some of the colorful cities of Northern India.



Participants of this tour will drive around town collecting clues, answering trivia questions, chasing sunsets, and engaging in culturally significant events that point them towards bigger clues and the final checkpoint in a mystery location.“We want travel lovers to do more than passive sight-seeing, which is why we are adding these treasure hunt games to the Northern India travel quest adventure.”Apart from the treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Northern India travel quest adventure and how to apply for the trip.About 212Quest212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm.



What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience.



Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.

Avi Zaslavskiy212World+1 212-470-9349email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

Avi Zaslavskiy, 212World

January 19, 2022, 10:45 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release