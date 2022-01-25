Construction Starts at $94m Shatra Hospital

2022/01/25 | 03:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr.Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi [Hamed Al Gazi] has laid the foundation stone for a 200-bed general hospital in Shatra City, in Dhi Qar province.The hospital will serve the inhabitants of Shatra and the surrounding areas.UK-based Protechnique will complete the project within 36 months, […]

