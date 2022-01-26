India Should Talk to Tamils to own or lease any properties in Tamil Homeland: Mothers of Missing Tamil Children

2022/01/27 | 06:24 - Source: Iraq News

Trincomalee Port

If India takes a leadership role and conducts a UN supervised referendum, Tamils are willing to give over Kachativu and Trincomalee ports and other places.

When India and Sri Lanka signed the accord in 1987, the north-east was recognized as an ancient Tamil homeland and it belongs to the Tamils.”

— Mothers of Enforced Missing Tamil Children

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Should Talk to Tamils to own or lease any properties in Tamil Homeland: Mothers of Enforced Missing Tamil ChildrenThe following press statement was made by the mothers of Mothers of Enforced Missing Children in Vavuniya on January 22,2022.



These mothers have continuously struggled to find their children for the last 1800 days.



They stay day and night in a booth that is located on the side of the Jaffna-Kandy road, near the Vavuniya court, in Vavuniya.Here is the Press Statement:Today we are continuing the 1800th day of our struggle to find our enforced missing children.The mothers could not celebrate Thai Pongal a few days ago due to their sadness over their missing children.If India takes a leadership role and conducts a UN supervised referendum, the Tamils are willing to give over the Kachativu and Trincomalee ports and any other strategically important places in the Tamil Homeland.We still need a permanent, secured, protected homeland that cannot be revoked by Sri Lanka or the UN.Our sovereignty in the Tamil Homeland is our alienable right.



We lost our sovereignty to Sri Lanka because of the British discrimination of the Tamils.



The British should have left Ceylon with a permanent irrevocable solution that would have protected the Tamils with their own sovereignty as before the European invasion.If India needs anything in the Tamil homeland, India should talk to the Tamils and not to the Sinhalese.If India takes a leadership role and conducts a UN supervised referendum, the Tamils are willing to give Kachativu and Trincomalee ports and any other strategically important places in the Tamil Homeland.India talking to Sri Lanka would violate their own accord that India signed with Sri Lanka, Indo-Lanka accord of 1987.We are very sad to see that India is a powerful country and it has pending to become a permanent member of the UN security council.



While the whole world is watching India’s leadership quality, it violated its own accord in Sri Lanka.When India and Sri Lanka signed the accord in 1987, the north-east was recognized as an ancient Tamil homeland and it belongs to the Tamils.



The accord mentioned many things, including that the Tamils have the ownership of the land in the north-east, i.e.



Tamils have power over their own territory.Trincomalee is the capital of the Tamil homeland.



In fact, that was recognized by India in 1987 by having the north-east provincial council in Trincomalee during the Indian Peace Keeping Force time.Now India bought the Oil Tanks that are located in Trincomalee.



According to the agreement, 14 of the tanks will be for India’s use, while 24 are reserved for Sri Lanka.



Moreover, 61 tanks will be jointly owned till 2072.



It is a direct violation of India's accord, and India knows well that the north-east belongs to the Tamils.First of all, India knows very well that the land belongs to Tamils.



India should have asked the Tamils before signing any agreement with Sri Lanka.



We all know that Sri Lanka wants to play geopolitics to save itself from Chinese connections.No land or any oil tanks can be bought by anyone in the north-east without the Tamils approval.#Tamil #India #SriLanka #TamilEelam

EditorTamil Diaspor News+1 516-308-2645email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

You just read:

News Provided By

January 26, 2022, 21:28 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release