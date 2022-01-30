UNDP Welcomes Romania as FFS's 30th Funding Partner

2022/01/30 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes a EUR 50,000 (US$ 56,609) contribution from the Government of Romania to UNDP's Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which implements fast-track initiatives to stabilize areas liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).Romania's first contribution makes it the 30th partner to fund […]

