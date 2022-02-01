London Sky joins IBBC

2022/02/01 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Erbil-based travel and tourism operator London Sky is the newest member to join the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC).Aso Hussein, General Manager, said: "We are delighted to join the international community that is IBBC and look forward to supporting members in their business and personal travel requirements.We very much believe in the highest […]

