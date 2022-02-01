Jordan - RJ to resume flights to Iraq's Najaf

2022/02/01 | 09:00 - Source: Iraq News

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) on Monday said that it is scheduled to resume flights to Najaf, Iraq, on February 8, with an average of three flights a week, raising the national carrier's destinations to Iraq to five: Najaf, Baghdad, Basra, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.

RJ CEO Samer Majali said that resuming operations to Najaf serves the strategy of RJ, which currently focuses on enhancing operations, boosting frequency of regional travel and bolstering commercial, social and cultural relations between the countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing an RJ statement.

This route is“bound to serve businessmen, students and Najaf citizens who wish to travel to Amman and beyond on RJ's wide network”, Majali noted, adding that it will also stimulate tourism to Jordan and increase transit operations through Queen Alia International Airport.

The CEO added that RJ operates more than 30 weekly flights between Jordan and Iraq, including 14 flights to Baghdad, nine flights to Erbil and three flights to each airport in Najaf, Basra and Sulaymaniyah.

He noted that the company is now offering a discount of up to 20 per cent on the ticket fares to these stations.

