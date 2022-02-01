Jordan - RJ resumes flights to Najaf in February

2022/02/01 | 11:08 - Source: Iraq News

Amman, Jan.



31 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) will resume flights to the Iraqi city of Najaf on February 8th this year, threes times a week, raising RJ destinations to Iraq to five: Najaf, Baghdad, Basra, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.RJ CEO Samer Majali said resuming operations to Najaf serves the strategy of RJ, which focuses in the meantime on enhancing operations, boosting frequency of intra-regional travel and bolstering commercial, social, cultural relations between the two countries.This route is bound to serve businessmen, students and Najaf citizens who wish to travel to Amman and beyond on RJ's wide network, he said.



Additionally, it would encourage tourism to Jordan and prop up transit operations through Queen Alia International Airport he added.He added that RJ operates more than 30 weekly flights between Jordan and Iraq; 14 weekly flights to Baghdad, 9 weekly flights to Erbil and 3 weekly flights to each of Najaf, Basra and Sulaymaniyah.



He noted that the company is now offering a discount of up to 20% on the ticket fares to these stations.Passengers who wish to book to/from Najaf are invited to visit rj.com or RJ's mobile app, or call the Call Center at +962 5100000 or visit RJ's global sales offices or their preferred travel agent.

