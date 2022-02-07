New Healthcare Facilities for Baiji City

2022/02/07 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Mashareea Al-Taqa Company for Contracting and General Trading has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "construction of maternity ward and drug store in al Bu'Aiji Health Centre and a prefab waiting room for ration card entity, Baiji City, Salah al Din governorate." The contract is valued at $109,026.50.
